PODCAST | The ANC's electoral candidate crisis & unchecked borrowing spree

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor 02 September 2021
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the IEC's refusal to allow the party to register candidates will affect its chances of contesting in almost 100 municipalities. File photo.
This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, we unpack the ANC’s electoral crisis, where the party has failed to register local election candidates in a number of localities, some quite important for its performance.

With our panel, we’ll try to understand how the party could get things so wrong, after so many years of successful campaigning. 

After that we’ll look at the government’s efforts to extend the SA social security net, and whether we are using the correct mechanisms to address poverty in the country. This on the back of the announcement and withdrawal of social development’s green paper on social security retirement.

This week our host, Mike Siluma, is joined by Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba, political reporter Zimasa Matiwane and economics lecturer at Wits University Dr Lumkile Mondi. 

