SA records 9,500 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

There have been 2,787,203 confirmed cases and 82,496 fatalities to date, according to the latest NICD figures.

By TimesLIVE - 02 September 2021
There are now 2,787,203 Covid-19 cases and 82,496 fatalities recorded since March 2020 in South Africa. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Sergy Chayko

SA recorded 9,544 new Covid-19 infections and 235 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.

This means that there have been 2,787,203 confirmed cases and 82,496 fatalities to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in KwaZulu-Natal (2,681), followed by the Western Cape (2,049), the Eastern Cape (1,391), Free State (964) and Gauteng (840).

The NICD said there were 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 12,663.

