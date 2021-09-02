Taipei Liaison Office donates to Meals on Wheels in George

George mayor Leon van Wyk swapped pens and council agendas for spoons, aprons and pots on Wednesday while welcoming a donation from the Taipei consular mission to a local non-profit organisation.



The Taipei delegation was led by the director-general of the Taipei Liaison Office in Cape Town, David Yintso Lin, who donated R43,000 to the Meals on Wheels community services kitchen at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Loerie Park. ..