Fraud accused did not have proper financial records, court hears

Millions of rand spent on salaries, luxury vehicles, overseas trips and other unaccounted for expenses with nothing for the taxman are some aspects which raised suspicion about two investment brokers..



On Thursday Michael Rathbone, 31, and Leon Lewitton, 29, co-directors of Helping Hand Invest, sat in the dock of the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha for the fourth day listening to lengthy testimony about how financial records were not properly kept or submitted...