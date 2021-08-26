Eastern Cape takes second and third spots in boerewors competition

Two Eastern Cape boerewors masters managed to claim podium finishes in the annual Shoprite/Checkers Championship Boerewors competition on Thursday.



Yolande Coleske of Kariega and Chris Roodt of Cradock placed second and third, respectively, during the 29th instalment of the competition, which aims to crown SA’s number one boerewors maker...