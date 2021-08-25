Get those walking shoes on and go pink for cancer

The virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer returns for a second year on October 30.

The legacy event, now in its 23rd year, has for more than two decades seen scores of walkers and runners descend on Nelson Mandela Bay to turn the city pink in support of cancer organisations, patients and survivors.

In 2020, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the event adopted the virtual space where supporters across the country and beyond individually took to the streets in their pink T-shirts — and then shared their walk online.

Similarly, supporters in 2021 are invited to submit their entries for the second virtual do in aid of the Childhood Cancer Foundation SA (CHOC).

All participants can choose their own routes, location and preferred distances.

Details of the event were announced during a virtual media launch on Tuesday afternoon, when entries officially opened.

The first 5,000 paid entrants will each receive a free limited-edition T-shirt and a race number to pin to their shirts.

Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay said the walk received 5,620 entries from across SA and other parts of the world, including Dubai and England, in 2020.

“This year, the event aims to invite more participants than ever before.

“The [event] will remain true to its course as we aim to increase cancer awareness and raise much-needed funds for CHOC.

“While we will certainly miss painting the beachfront pink, we’d like to encourage all of you to walk in your neighbourhoods while observing social distancing,” Jay said.

CHOC Eastern Cape regional manager Debbie Kleinnenberg said childhood cancer had a 55% survival rate in SA and even lower in the Eastern Cape due to late diagnosis.

“This is why awareness and advocacy programmes are so important.

“We’re very involved in going out to the communities and educating about the early warning signs of childhood cancer,” Kleinnenberg said.

The foundation provides comprehensive support programmes for children suffering from cancer and their families.

HeraldLIVE