Man hacked to death during argument over circumcision

By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 August 2021
A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested after the murder of Anathi Balindlela 22, after two men allegedly became embroiled in a violent confrontation
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

An argument between two men in Kirkwood resulted in a 22-year-old man being hacked to death with a panga.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Anathi Balindlela had become embroiled in an argument with another man regarding medical versus traditional circumcision.

Balindlela was found dead during the early hours of Monday in the Bersheba area.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

“Just after midnight, police [responded] after a man was found in a street in the Bersheba area in Kirkwood, hacked to death with a panga,” Nkohli said. 

“The deceased,  Anathi Balindlela, sustained injuries in the upper body. 

“It is further alleged that the two men were embroiled in a violent confrontation about masculinity relating to medical and traditional circumcision.

“The panga was seized as an exhibit in the investigation.

