Crowd gathers outside East London court for bail hearing of gruesome Quigney murder accused

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the East London Court on Monday morning, many dressed in black, to wait for the bail hearing of the man accused of the brutal murder and dismemberment of 23-year-old University of Fort Hare (UFH) law student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtebeni's mutilated body parts were discovered in a suitcase and a plastic bag on Thursday morning on the corner of Fitzpatrick and Fleet Streets in Quigney. Her head and hands were found hidden in a cupboard in a nearby house.

Among the picketers, UFH students held up placards with messages with Twitter hashtags including #AmINext, #JusticeForNosicelo, #StopKillingUs, and #ReturnDeathPenalty, as well as calls for justice and an end to gender-based violence.

The attendees sang songs and called for justice for Nosicelo.

This is a developing story.

