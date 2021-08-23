Celebrities reporting GBV cases get ‘preferential treatment’ at Randburg court, says deputy minister

Slow-moving queues, preference being given to celebrities and victims of gender-based violence (GBV) being turned away.

These were some of the observations made by deputy minister in the presidency Thembi Siweya during an unannounced visit to the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Siweya visited the court on Monday after many complaints about the ill treatment GBV victims were receiving.

“We’ve been receiving complaints from last year on the presidential hotline. We’ve been observing them and today we decided to come to court to see what is happening. It was a surprise visit and the only person we informed was justice minister [Ronald] Lamola. I came here wearing civilian clothes so I could appear normal and stand in the line,” Siweya said outside the court.

She said she had gone to the court to verify the complaints received.