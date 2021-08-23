Patriarchal attitudes persist, with most ANC ward councillor nominees men

Despite stringent requirements of gender equity, the majority of ward councillor nominees for the ANC are men.

This was revealed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe as the party concluded its candidate selection for the upcoming local government elections.

Mabe said due to persistent patriarchal attitudes, most ward councillors were men.

“To adjust this, more ANC women candidates form part of our proportional representation list.

“The ANC has been very consistent in ensuring women’s participation in all the elections, playing a leading role in SA’s progress towards gender parity among political representatives across all the spheres of government.

“Unfortunately, the country’s progress in achieving gender parity in all representative institutions has also been held back by the other political parties, whose lists have consistently been patriarchal,” he said.

Parties and independent candidates have until 5pm on Monday to submit the list of their candidates for the upcoming polls to the IEC.

It is not clear whether the IEC will be granted an application to postpone the elections to February 2022 as the Constitutional Court has not yet made a ruling.

The ANC held an extended national executive committee meeting over the weekend to approve the lists of ANC candidates for the elections.

Mabe said the candidate selection processes took place under very unusual and difficult conditions.

“Over the past five months, successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic have necessitated restrictions on gatherings and movement.

“We commend the steadfast dedication and commitment of ANC and community members to participate in this important process under these trying conditions.

“The ANC electoral committee, chaired by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe, presided over the processes of candidate selection and reported to the extended NEC, as required by the candidate selection rules,” he said.

The process resulted in the nomination of close to 10,000 ward and proportional representative candidates.

Mabe said this was followed by rigorous screening and interviews by the regional interview and vetting panels and the provincial list committees.

“Candidates were then presented to extended provincial executive committees.

“A critical component of the process was an assessment of the performance of various municipalities over the past five years.

“Finally, names were submitted to the extended NEC to ensure compliance with the procedures and criteria set in the rules for candidate selection.

“With regard to the selection of mayoral candidates, regional and provincial structures of the ANC will nominate three names, and these candidates will be interviewed and screened before the ANC will announce all its mayoral candidates,” he said.

HeraldLIVE