Transport department apologises for incorrectly stating one-year-old girl from N2 bus crash had died
The Eastern Cape transport department has “unreservedly apologised” for incorrectly stating that a one-year-old girl was among the passengers who died after a horrific bus accident on the N2.
On Monday afternoon, a DMJ bus veered off the road along the N2 at the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth and rolled 100m into a ravine, just a few kilometres from the Kei River Bridge.
The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Durban carrying 52 passengers.
In issuing a formal apology on Wednesday, provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were sorry for the trauma that the mistake may have caused people across the country.
Earlier, he had said the one-year-old girl was among the passengers transported to Frere Hospital after the accident.
A representative from the Forensic Laboratory Services in East London said they were informed to go and collect the body of an infant who had died in an accident from the hospital.
Forensic services assumed that the body of the infant was that of the one-year-old girl who was in the bus accident, but upon arrival at the hospital they quickly established that it was another child from a different incident altogether.
By Wednesday afternoon, it was confirmed that the one-year-old girl involved in the N2 bus accident was still being looked after in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Of the 30 people who died, 27 bodies had been positively identified.
The provincial health department has assisted families by transporting the bodies of the deceased to Butterworth, Mthatha and Engcobo.
Most of the passengers who succumbed to their injuries are from the eastern part of the province.
