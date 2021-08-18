Transport department apologises for incorrectly stating one-year-old girl from N2 bus crash had died

The Eastern Cape transport department has “unreservedly apologised” for incorrectly stating that a one-year-old girl was among the passengers who died after a horrific bus accident on the N2.

On Monday afternoon, a DMJ bus veered off the road along the N2 at the Kei Cuttings between East London and Butterworth and rolled 100m into a ravine, just a few kilometres from the Kei River Bridge.

The bus was travelling from Cape Town to Durban carrying 52 passengers.

In issuing a formal apology on Wednesday, provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were sorry for the trauma that the mistake may have caused people across the country.

Earlier, he had said the one-year-old girl was among the passengers transported to Frere Hospital after the accident.

A representative from the Forensic Laboratory Services in East London said they were informed to go and collect the body of an infant who had died in an accident from the hospital.