R75 open after early morning protest

The Chatty Dip along the R75 which was closed earlier due to service delivery protests has been reopened.

The nearby Chelsea Road, however, remains closed.

According to reports, protesters placed burning tyres on the road.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were at the scene clearing the road, and a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor was present to address the people.

“The road should be clear soon, and motorists are free to travel on the R75,” he said.

