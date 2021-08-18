Two arrested after cellphone tower batteries stolen

Two men are expected to appear in court after they were arrested for the possession of six tower batteries that were allegedly stolen from a Vodacom tower in one of the game reserves in Paterson on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said police received a complaint of theft in progress at about 6.15am on Tuesday from a private game reserve situated in Paterson.

He said the co-operation between SAPS Paterson and game rangers led to the arrest of two men aged between 22 and 23 years old.

“It is said that, at the scene, there was also a white VW Polo with at least three occupants that sped away,” Nkohli said.

He said the two suspects, aged 22 and 23, are due to appear in court soon on charges relating to the contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.

