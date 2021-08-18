Parliament gears up to probe police over handling of violence and looting

Parliament's police portfolio committee on Tuesday debated the terms of reference for its imminent inquiry into the failures of the police to deal effectively with the recent civil unrest.

The violence and looting of goods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people.

This comes as the oversight committee pushes for its probe into the leadership and management lapses at the SAPS to start in the next few weeks.

According to draft terms of reference, parliament's police committee — led by ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson — would, among other things, probe what intelligence the police had, if any, before and during the unrest — and why they did not act on it.

If the terms of reference are adopted in their current form, the inquiry would also seek to establish how the violence was organised and the role of so-called “instigators”.

The week-long unrest, which has been described as insurrection, was ignited just days after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. It caused huge financial and infrastructural damage running into hundreds of millions of rand, with KZN worst hit.