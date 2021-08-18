Activists criticise J&J as SA-made vaccines end up in Europe

Activists have criticised Johnson & Johnson after it emerged that vaccines produced at the Aspen plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape were destined for European countries and were not benefiting SA and other African countries.

This follows an expose by the New York Times, which reported that thousands of vaccine doses have been sent to European countries while SA was still waiting for its order from J&J. The publication said the confidential contract that SA signed with J&J waived its right to impose export restrictions on the vaccines produced in the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative said secrecy had no place in a pandemic. Hassan said their organisation would be launching an application to get full disclosure of the contract between the government and J&J.

“The New York Times has said at least 32-million doses of vaccines have left SA shores. We would like to know the exact amount and believe J&J should come clean about this, especially because it has a separate contract with Aspen,” she said.

Hassan said J&J did a disservice to SA because it had so far not delivered the total number of vaccines it had promised to deliver to the country.

She said SA has little choice and just agreed to waive restrictions on exporting the vaccines produced in the country. She said the country was “in a hostage situation” and just had to sign the contract because if it didn't agree to the terms and conditions of J&J the country would not have received any vaccines.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN special rapporteur on right to health, said it has been their general call that everyone has a right to life-saving interventions like the Covid-19 vaccine. She said vaccine equity was important.

“People are already dying because of vaccine inequity. Both as a result of governments that have not been able to plan but also, very importantly, the role of pharmaceutical companies in a global pandemic,” she said.

She said the situation of vaccine apartheid was prolonging the human suffering, the economic distress.