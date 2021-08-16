WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and brother
Friends and family members gathered on Sunday to pay their last respects to Sakhile “Killer Kau” Makhubu after he died in a car accident on August 7.
The late amapiano star is survived by his father, grandmother, stepmother, three sisters, three brothers and niece and nephew.
Some of his family members shared tributes at his funeral.
Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo took to the podium to recall the deaths of Sakhile's mother and brother in fatal car accidents.
“ I never thought I'd have to say rest in peace to Sakhile or one of my nieces or nephews. I thought they would have to say that to me.
“What hurts me the most is how Sakhile's mother passed away. It was terrible. It happened again when his brother died in an accident. I thought they would try to break the cycle so it doesn't happen again in the family. Today, we are seeing it again. Why it keeps happening in the family, I don't know.”
His aunt Nelisiwe spoke about playing a big role in raising Killer Kau and said she was sad to be the one to lay him to rest.
“Sakhile started singing at church. He told me he loves music and would pursue his dreams. I told him if he shows me his grade 12 certificate, I will let him sing. He passed grade 12 and I told him he could continue pursuing his dreams.”
Killer Kau’s eldest sister Gugulethu wrote her tribute.
“I was never prepared for this day. Your departure has been the hardest thing I've ever went through. It hurts so much that I won't hear your loud voice and won't smell your cologne that used to fill the room whenever you were present. You lived your life to the fullest. You lived each day like it was your last. I want you to know that I am so proud of you and all you have accomplished.”
His sister Xolisile Makhubu’s tribute read: “It was an honour to call you a brother. I'm grateful to have been a part of your journey and for letting me be a part of yours. I will miss you. I will miss our stupid fights, making up, warm hugs, your scent, and the love you had for mayonnaise. For the past few days it felt so unreal, I still had high hopes I would hear your loud voice whenever you're back from your gigs. I don't think I will get used to this pain because I can already feel your absence. Until we meet again.”
His youngest brother Siyabonga also had his tribute read on the podium.
“Bro, all you taught me is love. You've played a whole lot of different roles in my life. Thanks for everything you have done for me and for being there for me. No-one else can take your place in my heart. I will miss you.”