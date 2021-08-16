WATCH | Killer Kau’s uncle reveals car accidents also took the star’s mom and brother

Friends and family members gathered on Sunday to pay their last respects to Sakhile “Killer Kau” Makhubu after he died in a car accident on August 7.

The late amapiano star is survived by his father, grandmother, stepmother, three sisters, three brothers and niece and nephew.

Some of his family members shared tributes at his funeral.

Killer Kau’s uncle Remember Khumalo took to the podium to recall the deaths of Sakhile's mother and brother in fatal car accidents.

“ I never thought I'd have to say rest in peace to Sakhile or one of my nieces or nephews. I thought they would have to say that to me.

“What hurts me the most is how Sakhile's mother passed away. It was terrible. It happened again when his brother died in an accident. I thought they would try to break the cycle so it doesn't happen again in the family. Today, we are seeing it again. Why it keeps happening in the family, I don't know.”