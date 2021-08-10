WATCH | Water gushing from Gqeberha City Hall ceiling

Water was gushing from the ceiling at Gqeberha’s City Hall on Tuesday morning.

The water leak briefly disrupted a meeting between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga with public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

Municipal staff had to place buckets on the floor to catch the water gushing from the ceiling.

Bhanga told the delegation at the meeting that the leak was a result of years of neglect with buildings left unattended and not maintained.

Corporate services political boss Annette Lovemore said there was R2m available to maintain City Hall.

"It's wholly inadequate," Lovemore said.

