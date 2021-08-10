Nelson Mandela Bay records 1,564 new Covid-19 cases

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 1,564 new Covid-19 cases, with Kariega and parts of the northern areas identified as hotspots.

This is according to the NMB municipality’s latest Covid-19 statistics as of August 9. Uitenhage is the metro’s leading hotspot with 436 active cases, followed by Gelvandale with 192 and Schauderville with 160 cases.

The location for 158 recorded active cases is unknown. The new numbers have pushed the metro’s active cases to 2,790.

Since the first wave of the pandemic gripped the metro, 3,431 Covid-19 patients have died while 70,467 have recovered, municipal statistics show.

According to the national department of health’s latest figures, the Eastern Cape has 7,866 active Covid-19 cases and SA has 157,156.