Leisure

Two Nelson Mandela University students in top 10 of Miss SA pageant

Eastern Cape beauties have eyes set firmly on the crown

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 04 August 2021

Two Eastern Cape beauties are a step closer to being crowned Miss SA 2021 after making it into the top 10 of the coveted pageant on Tuesday.

Kaylan Matthews, 25, and Zimi Mabunzi, 26, are both final-year students at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, studying human movement science and BComm law, respectively...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 vaccine | SA billionaire gives back
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home

Most Read