Two Nelson Mandela University students in top 10 of Miss SA pageant

Eastern Cape beauties have eyes set firmly on the crown

Two Eastern Cape beauties are a step closer to being crowned Miss SA 2021 after making it into the top 10 of the coveted pageant on Tuesday.



Kaylan Matthews, 25, and Zimi Mabunzi, 26, are both final-year students at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, studying human movement science and BComm law, respectively...