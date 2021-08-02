Kyle Adams crowned city’s best dancer
Gqeberha dancer Kyle Adams will represent the Eastern Cape at the national Red Bull Dance Your Style competition in Cape Town in October.
The 24-year-old was crowned the city’s best among those who competed in the Gqeberha leg of the competition’s roadshow at the Tramways Building on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.