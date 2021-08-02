Five arrested after upmarket smugglers’ den raided

Huge perlemoen bust at Kamma Heights home

PREMIUM

Perlemoen spilling from a bath, several giant pots filled to the brim and dozens of drying racks packed with the prized shucked shellfish.



This was the scene at an upmarket house in Kamma Heights in Gqeberha on Friday morning after being raided by the police and Hawks...