Health department suspends communications officials

The Eastern Cape health department has suspended both its spokespersons with immediate effect.

According to a statement released on Friday night, communications director Siyanda Manana and spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo were suspended due to an ongoing conflict which spilt over to the public this week.

In a statement, acting head of department Mahlubandile Qwase said the decision to suspend them followed allegations reported in the media this week.

Kupelo wrote to the public protector accusing his boss, Manana, of fraud, maladministration, and nepotism.

“The Eastern Cape department of health has taken a decision to put them both on precautionary suspension with immediate effect while the department conducts its own internal investigation,” Qwase said in the statement.

He said the decision to suspend them was due to the seriousness of the allegations.