Shona Ferguson has died, foundation confirms

Filmmaker, producer and actor Shona Ferguson has died.

The 47-year-old Rockville actor and husband to producer and actress Connie Ferguson died at Milpark Hospital on Friday afternoon, Ferguson Foundation spokesperson Conrad Mwanza confirmed to SowetanLIVE.

Mwanza said the actor, producer and director died due to Covid-19 related complications, and further details will be released later.

“Yes, I can confirm that Shona is no more and he died this afternoon at a hospital and more information will follow,” Mwanza said.

According to a report by Sunday World, Ferguson was admitted to hospital two weeks ago complaining about chest pains. It was later discovered he had heart problems and he underwent a major heart operation.

The family has however refuted the claims through a statement that was sent out this afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr. Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today (Friday, 30 July 2021). Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media. We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time."

Ferguson acted in shows such as Kings of Joburg, The Queen and Muvhango among others.