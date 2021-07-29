Power thieves: own up or be fined R11,000
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to offer residents who have tampered with their electricity meters 90 days to come forward or face being fined more than R11,000.
The amnesty period would only start if, and when, the council approves the mayoral committee’s recommendation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.