Former pupils get hands dirty to improve old school

Future construction workers build guard house at Walmer High as part of practical training

Though a group of former Walmer High School pupils may not have had the money to buy the material needed to make a difference to their school, they gave their skills, time, energy and strength to make a historic mark.



Nomatshawe Jafta, 20, Siyolisile Johannes, 19, and Siphuxolo Nelani, 23, said they were honoured they could make a much-needed contribution to their former school in the form of a security office — built from scratch, with their bare hands...