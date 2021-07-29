Former pupils get hands dirty to improve old school
Future construction workers build guard house at Walmer High as part of practical training
Though a group of former Walmer High School pupils may not have had the money to buy the material needed to make a difference to their school, they gave their skills, time, energy and strength to make a historic mark.
Nomatshawe Jafta, 20, Siyolisile Johannes, 19, and Siphuxolo Nelani, 23, said they were honoured they could make a much-needed contribution to their former school in the form of a security office — built from scratch, with their bare hands...
