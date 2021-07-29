Milongani fraud accused released on bail

The seven people arrested in Gqeberha on Thursday morning for fraud, theft and money laundering totalling R26m, have been released on bail after appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate's court.



The four former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officers and three company directors were arrested at their respective homes early on Thursday morning after an Hawks investigation linked them to the alleged irregular awarding of a tender to the service provider Milongani Eco Consulting CC...