Comparison between Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi has Mzansi wrangling about colourism

Musicians Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi topped the Twitter trends after tweeps began comparing them and how the complexion of their skin and how they look may have affected their careers.

A Twitter user kicked things off when she equated Sho's successful musical career to "light-skin privilege" and alluded that Makhadzi was overlooked because she has dark skin.

“Convinced Sh* M*djozi did so well in such a short space of time because she was light skinned. This lady makes good music, works hard and is a star but we know why she’s so overlooked,” said the tweep, sparking a heated debate on the TL.