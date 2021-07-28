Will drinking alcohol affect how well the Covid-19 vaccine works?

The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales under level 3 lockdown has raised concerns about whether liquor consumption interferes with the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Johannesburg-based general practitioner Dr Marlin McKay told TimesLIVE doctors always advise patients against taking medication with alcohol but said there is no scientific evidence that it interrupts the vaccine.

“No doctor will ever advise that it's OK to take medicine while under the influence,” he said.