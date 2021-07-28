Been there, done that — now what for Olympic medallist Buitendag?
SA Olympic surfing silver medallist Bianca Buitendag is hanging up her board to focus on community service in George
She may have won a silver at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but surfer Bianca Buitendag is SA’s golden girl.
The world watched as the 27-year-old scooped Olympic silver on Tuesday, but she says she has decided to focus her attention now on community upliftment in her hometown. ..
