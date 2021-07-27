Late wife's ashes stolen in Kragga Kamma robbery

Nothing was spared, not even the urn containing the ashes of the victim’s late wife, when a group of robbers hit a property in Kragga Kamma on Monday night.

A group of four armed men allegedly robbed the occupants of the main house and a cottage at the back of the property at about 10.30pm.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the tenant of the cottage, 49, was smoking in a courtyard outside when the four suspects approached her.

“They threatened her and demanded money. She was forced into her cottage and various household items were taken,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The men locked her in the bathroom and proceeded to the main house, which they accessed by opening a sliding door. The house was occupied by a father, his son and daughter, as well as the daughter’s fiancé, and all were threatened by the armed group.

Janse van Rensburg said they fled with cellphones, tools, a TV, the monitor for the house’s CCTV security system, a laptop and even took a wedding ring and the urn containing the ashes of the homeowner’s late wife.

The police urges anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Kabega Park police station at 082-442-1017, or their nearest police station. All calls will be treated as confidential.

HeraldLIVE