Level 3 loading: Ramaphosa likely to lift booze ban, ease restrictions gatherings and allow travel to Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to move the country to alert level 3, lifting the ban on alcohol and allowing for small gatherings when he addresses the nation on Sunday evening.

This comes as the Covid-19 third wave shows signs of easing and the government's vaccination rollout programme gains steam.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale could not confirm the scheduled address.

“We will make an announcement in the course of the afternoon,” he said.

The country has been under level four of the adjusted lockdown regulations for a month.