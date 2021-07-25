'It was carefully planned and orchestrated': experts on violent unrest

It started with attacks on strategically located cellphone towers last week Saturday, before those behind the seven days of deadly violence mobilised supporters hours later to carry out assaults on the N3 and Durban harbour.

As the N3 was brought to a grinding halt with the torching of 25 trucks within less than 12 hours, armed gangs attacked Durban’s port and its surrounding industrial areas.

Then, the mass looting of shopping centres began.

“Everything about this was organised,” said Institute for Security Studies policing researcher, Dr Johan Burger. “It was carefully planned and orchestrated, right down to what happened when. There was nothing random or spontaneous about this violence.

“Key to this violence and what we believe was a strategy from the onset was that the looters were not to go out to attack or kill people. The focus remained solely on destroying business infrastructure and creating as much confusion and destruction as possible. The other idea behind not attacking or killing people was to ensure that the face of the rioters did not lose legitimacy.