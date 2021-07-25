Drugs and firearm confiscated during police raid
Anti-gang unit members confiscated a firearm and seized drugs while conducting searches at houses of suspected criminals in Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp policing areas.
During the early hours of Sunday, at about 2am, anti-gang unit members and members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad executed a search warrant at a house in Esterhuizen Street in Arcadia...
