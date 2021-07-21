'Scaremongering at its worst': Pro-ivermectin doctor hits back at colleague who says drug doesn't work

“Between myself and other colleagues who’ve been managing outpatient Covid-19 with ivermectin we have thousands of patients with very few who have progressed to hospitalisation and even fewer who had liver failure.”

Mdladla noted that his hospital was the only academic one using ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients during the third wave and were seeing “phenomenal results”.

Mdladla also took aim at Taban's claim that patients were presenting with liver failure caused by ivermectin.

“We have not observed a disproportionate increase in cases of liver failure, but we have saved hundreds of patients with the drug,” he said.

Mdladla said a peer-reviewed meta-analysis published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy in April 2020 on safety of high doses of ivermectin offered the “highest level” of evidence examining safety issues around the drug.

“In their discussion they note that side effects were not any worst even with high doses with ivermectin, and interestingly, severe liver affectation or liver failure is not something they have picked up,” he said.

Other safety studies also concluded that the side effects experienced by patients on ivermectin were no different to those taking the placebo, he added.