Mom’s pain and confusion after shack fire claims daughters

PREMIUM

The sudden death of two New Brighton sisters in a shack fire is as confusing as it is heartbreaking for their mother.



Sinokholo, 18, and Limilile Ngqoboka, 12, died on Thursday in a fire that started just minutes after their mother, Nomathamsanqa, left them to hang up the laundry and walk down the street to charge her phone at a friend’s house...