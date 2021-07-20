Child minder hit by train in Despatch
KwaNobuhle woman, 34, killed while crossing railway line on her way to daycare centre
She crossed the railway line every morning to get to her job at a daycare centre in Despatch, but tragedy struck on Monday morning when Thembela Zonke was hit by a train.
She died instantly...
