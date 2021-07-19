‘Flower bed murder’ trial set to start in January

The murder trial of Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes is eventually expected to get under way three years after they first appeared in the high court in Gqeberha.



The married couple are accused of murdering their business partner, Wynand Hibbers, wrapping his body in a blanket and burying him in a flower bed at his rented Bluewater Bay home...