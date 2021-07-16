Eastern Cape hotel maps out Mandela Day soup challenge

Clean out your pantry and make a difference this Mandela Day with the Chefs with Compassion initiative which challenges every single person to dedicate 67 minutes to raise awareness and make soup for the needy.



This year’s “67,000l for Mandela Day Challenge” calls on home cooks, hotels, culinary schools, corporates and kitchens including restaurants, pubs, canteens and catering companies, to pass the previous record of 77,455l cooked...