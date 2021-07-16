The unlikely heroes who put pedal to the metal to stop looting

Taxi drivers instrumental in preventing Bay businesses from being targeted

From zeroes to heroes — meet your unlikely saviours, the taxi drivers on the street, protecting Nelson Mandela Bay’s businesses.



Not forgetting the destruction caused just weeks ago when these same drivers protested due to the nonpayment of Ters funding, they hope their latest actions will help to redeem them. ..