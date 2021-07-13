News

WATCH | Small army presence in central Durban

Orrin Singh Reporter 13 July 2021
An army vehicle in central Durban, where looters continue to plunder shops.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was visible in central Durban on Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent further rampant looting.

The streets of the CBD were littered with empty boxes of expensive brand-name shoes and sneakers.

At least two armoured SANDF vehicles drove through the empty streets of the city, setting off high-pitched sirens as a handful of looters and vagrants went into abandoned and looted stores in the hope of finding left-over valuables.

In accordance with the president's deployment, SANDF members will assist the SAPS in trying to prevent further looting, which has seen hundreds of stores burnt, destroyed and wiped clean of goods in various parts of the province.

There was no army or police presence, however, at various retail stores and malls including Makro in Springfield, where streams of looters from a nearby informal settlement, as well as people who parked on the road, plundered the mass retailer. 

