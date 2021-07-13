News

Shot EMPD officer dies as looting and mass arrests continue in Vosloorus

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 13 July 2021
Scores of people have been arrested in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.
Image: Screengrab of video

Hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to unleash the full might of the state on  looters and protesters, chaotic scenes continued in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni early on Tuesday.

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa confirmed that an officer who was shot during the violence on Monday had died.

Thepa said officers were responding to mass looting at Sam Ntuli Mall in Katlehong on Monday evening when the mob fired live rounds at them.

“The ambulance couldn't get to the scene. Alternative means were made to get him out, but he succumbed en route to hospital,” said Thepa.

Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government had a plan to restore law and order. It included deploying the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and recalling police on leave to bolster the visibility of law enforcement on the streets.

But looters continued to empty stores at Vosloorus Crossing Shopping Centre on Tuesday morning.

EMPD and private security officers fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowds.

Scores of people were also arrested at the mall. Many shops were stripped bare.

Law enforcement remains on high alert in the area.

Thepa said more details would be made available later.

TimesLIVE

