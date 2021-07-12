Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages

Zuma-Sambudla's tweets were in response to Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday night when he addressed the violence that started in KwaZulu-Natal and has spread to other areas, including Gauteng.

“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions.

“It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation,” Ramaphosa said.

“Since the advent of democracy, institutions like the Constitutional Court have been at the forefront of improving the lives of South Africans. Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality. Those involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. Those found guilty of breaking the lockdown regulations will receive the stipulated penalty. This will be done without fear or favour.”

While there were many endorsements of her tweet, there were scores of clapbacks lobbed against her, asking why her father had not reversed the situation in the nine years he was president.