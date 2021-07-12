Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma campaign rages
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media, defending the “criminal elements” who were behind millions of rand worth of damage after violent looting, fiery protests and national road closures in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign.
On Sunday night, Jacob Zuma's daughter tweeted: “How does our Proxy President for WMC tell us live that he is watching people’s Twitter accounts ... that is why we have no leadership in the country, ubusy neTwitter ... what a joke!!! Our people are hungry. Our people don’t have jobs. Go work and stop stalking people on Twitter ...”
Our Proxy President Of WMC. Our People Are Poor Not Criminals! Our People Are Hungry Not Criminals! Our People Are Unemployed Not Criminals! Our People Are Struggling Not Criminals!— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 12, 2021
This was followed by a tweet on Monday: “Our Proxy President Of WMC. Our People Are Poor Not Criminals! Our People Are Hungry Not Criminals! Our People Are Unemployed Not Criminals! Our People Are Struggling Not Criminals!”
Zuma-Sambudla has been actively promoting the unrest that has destabilised KZN from Friday and has spread to other parts of the country.
On Sunday night, police and private security companies were stretched to the limit responding to a night of explosions, gunshots and fires that erupted in and around residential townships including Isipingo, Chatsworth, Reservoir Hills, Phoenix and Verulam.
Zuma-Sambudla's tweets were in response to Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday night when he addressed the violence that started in KwaZulu-Natal and has spread to other areas, including Gauteng.
“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions.
“It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation,” Ramaphosa said.
“Since the advent of democracy, institutions like the Constitutional Court have been at the forefront of improving the lives of South Africans. Let us be clear, as a nation, that we will not tolerate acts of criminality. Those involved in acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted. Those found guilty of breaking the lockdown regulations will receive the stipulated penalty. This will be done without fear or favour.”
While there were many endorsements of her tweet, there were scores of clapbacks lobbed against her, asking why her father had not reversed the situation in the nine years he was president.
The useless 9 years when the Guptas were governing this country created big mess. It will take this country long before we recover. The former Proxy President gave a lot chance to the foreign handlers. Eish, our beloved country! It is hard to reverse the Gupta mess. Eish!— L.I.Mohale (@i_mohale) July 12, 2021
One user said: “And your father is the biggest cause of that hunger, poverty, unemployment, he enriched his Gupta friends and family sies!”
Another asked: “He was a president for 9 years for heaven sake, why you didn't help him to implement measures to at least put in place good measures, why now?”
TimesLIVE