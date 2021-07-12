Former secretary of defence Dr Sam Gulube dies

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has paid tribute to Dr Sam Makhudu Gulube, who has died at the age of 67.

He had recently retired as secretary for defence and head of the department of defence, having served eight years as an incumbent.

“Dr Gulube, an unassuming, quiet, humble and highly intelligent person, will be missed for his contributions. South Africa has lost a great son and he will be deeply missed by all,” she said.

He was also a former chairperson of the Medical Advisory Board of the Presidency of South Africa, the national medical director of the South Africa National Blood Service and as CEO of the Universal Service Agency.

He has also held various leadership positions with the Medical Research Council, the National department of health, as a surgeon in the military, and at the University of South-Florida College of Medicine.