Police on leave or deployed elsewhere to be recalled to curb looting: Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says officers who are on leave or are deployed elsewhere are to be redeployed to help curb the spread of looting engulfing parts of the country.

This comes after an urgent Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) meeting which was convened on Monday.

“We call on all our members to heed this call for a recall to defend our country from all these violent protests, and urge all members to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution when discharging their duties.”

Popcru said the recall will be done “on the basis that no member shall forfeit their benefits”.

“Popcru further called for an immediate implementation of the danger allowance for members that will be deployed for this purpose [and] deployment of senior management on all operational imperatives.”

Amnesty International SA (Aisa) meanwhile called on police minister Bheki Cele to ensure that there are enough resources on the ground to stop the “deadly violence and looting that is taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.”