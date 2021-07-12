Eastern Cape finalists ready to rock Miss SA

Kaylan, Zimi and Mawusive all women of substance with great personal accomplishments

PREMIUM

With “sheroes” such as Thuli Madonsela and Caster Semenya, the three Eastern Cape finalists in the top 30 of Miss South Africa want to show the world that they, too, are women of substance.



Zimi Mabunzi, 26, of Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), Kaylan Matthews, 25, of Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Mawusive Sibutha, 24, of Ntabankulu (near Mount Frere) are all go-getters in a pageant which is increasingly embracing diversity...