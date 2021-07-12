METRO MATTERS | North End residents desperate for solution to sewage flooding
Residents in Govan Mbeki Ave, North End, are desperate for help as sewage continues to flood yards, giving off a terrible stench.
Irate resident Dilip Merchan said he had been battling with the municipality to get the problem fixed for almost two months. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.