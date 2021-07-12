Gunshots and explosions ring out in KZN as violent protests continue

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

On Sunday night, as shops were looted in the Durban city centre, Tongaat, Verulam, Amanzimtoti, Springfield and Overport, the eThekwini Municipality announced that its bus service would not be in operation on Monday.

“This is as a result of the current civil unrest. In addition to the bus service, residents can expect other service delivery interruptions over the next few days. While the municipality remains committed to minimising the interruptions, the safety of employees and municipal assets remains paramount,” it said.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KZN said taxis would not be operating.

“This in protection of the same taxis that may be damaged.”