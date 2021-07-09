Why Bluewater Bay resident was paying so much for electricity

Woman shocked to see people making illegal connections at night from pole that supplies her home

PREMIUM

Imagine not having a geyser and your electricity appliances not working and yet you have to buy electricity for R100 every day.



This has been the case with a Nelson Mandela Bay resident for two months. Desperate to get to the bottom of the problem, Noluvuyo Mati, 40, had her boyfriend check if there was something wrong with electricity plugs...