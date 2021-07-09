News

Covid outbreak at Summerstrand retirement village

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 09 July 2021

Eleven residents at a retirement village in Summerstrand have tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the second old age home in the Bay to be ravaged by the virus.

All 11 residents at the Walton Park independent living retirement village have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine...

Most Read