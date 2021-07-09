Covid outbreak at Summerstrand retirement village
Eleven residents at a retirement village in Summerstrand have tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the second old age home in the Bay to be ravaged by the virus.
All 11 residents at the Walton Park independent living retirement village have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.