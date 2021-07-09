Zuma settles into new digs, but for how long​?

Court battles continue and former president eligible for parole in a few months

PREMIUM

Even if his court challenges fail, Jacob Zuma will likely be a free man again in a few months.



That may be a bitter pill to swallow for those celebrating the former president’s incarceration, but in terms of the justice system, granting him parole towards the end of 2021 would not be out of the ordinary, according to legal experts. ..